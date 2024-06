Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 3 Years?

Although Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been a fantastic business to have owned over the past two decades, in more recent times, this just hasn't been the case. Shares are up just 10% in the last three years (as of June 3).This modest gain, which lags the Nasdaq Composite's return, doesn't take away from the fact that this e-commerce and cloud computing juggernaut is one of the most dominant enterprises on planet Earth. And that's why investors should still keep it on their radar.Where might Amazon stock be three years from now?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel