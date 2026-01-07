Where Will Berkshire Hathaway Stock Be in 1 Year?

:be Aktie
Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) stock has outperformed the S&P 500 ever since Warren Buffett's firm took control of the company in 1965. Under Buffett, Berkshire evolved from a traditional textile manufacturer into a diversified conglomerate.Yet over the past 12 months, Berkshire's stock rose only 9%, while the S&P 500 advanced 16%. It underperformed the market as investors fretted over Buffett's plans to retire and hand the reins over to Greg Abel, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy. Buffett finally retired on the last day of 2025, marking the end of a six-decade run that propelled Berkshire's market capitalization past $1 trillion.Will Berkshire's stock firm up and outperform the market this year as Abel assures investors that he can fill Buffett's massive shoes? Or will it stagnate as investors drift away from the stock?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
