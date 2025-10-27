NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
27.10.2025 09:00:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 1 Year?
Artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world right now, with a market cap of around $4.5 trillion. The stock's stunning rally in recent years has been driven by Nvidia's dominance of the AI semiconductor market.However, Nvidia's massive market cap, valuation, and the intensifying competition in the AI chip space are likely to weigh on the stock's performance in the coming year, according to Wall Street analysts. This is evident from the stock's 12-month median price target of $215, which points toward gains of just 19% from current levels over the next year or so.For comparison, Nvidia's stock price jumped 33% in the past year. The price target suggests that its gains will taper off in the coming year. Is that indeed going to be the case? Or will Nvidia outpace those expectations and deliver bigger gains in the next year? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
