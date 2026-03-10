Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
10.03.2026 15:35:00
Where Will Palantir Stock Be in 5 Years?
Over the last few years, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has evolved from a data analytics provider heavily utilized by the Department of Defense into one of the premier artificial intelligence (AI) operating systems purpose-built for the modern enterprise.Last summer, CEO Alex Karp laid out a vision for the company that would see it 10x its revenue while simultaneously reducing its headcount. While this goal may seem like a moonshot, the accelerating deployments of Palantir's Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) underscore the software's value to clients across various industries. If Palantir can achieve Karp's vision, I think it could grow to a $1 trillion valuation within the next five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
