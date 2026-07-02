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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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02.07.2026 22:30:00
Where Will SpaceX Stock Be in 1 Year?
Investors are probably still trying to figure out what to make of Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, stock. It reached a high of $225.64 per share less than a week after its June 12 debut at $150 per share. However, a recent pullback has taken it to around $161 per share as of this writing, and it is unclear where it will go in the near term.When looking ahead one year, we can assume that SpaceX will probably no longer benefit from post-IPO hype. Still, given the state of the company, the stock is more likely to struggle than prosper. Here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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