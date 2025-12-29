Paid Aktie
WKN: A0BL4Z / ISIN: US69561N2045
29.12.2025 16:00:00
Why Alphabet Just Paid $4.75 Billion for Intersect -- and What It Means for the Future of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
It's been a busy period for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). In mid-November, investors learned that Warren Buffett's investment conglomerate, Berkshire Hathaway, took a $4 billion stake in the internet giant during the third quarter. Subsequently, shares soared to new all-time highs.Then on Dec. 22, Alphabet announced a definitive agreement to acquire Intersect, a provider of data center and energy infrastructure solutions, for $4.75 billion. As Alphabet continues to push the frontiers of all things artificial intelligence (AI), investors may be wondering how the Intersect deal fits into the company's long-term roadmap.Let's dig into why this deal represents a savvy move by Alphabet, and unpack what it could mean for the broader AI infrastructure movement.
