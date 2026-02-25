Axon Holdings Aktie

Axon Holdings

WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007

25.02.2026 19:13:14

Why Axon Enterprise Stock Was Soaring Today

Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) were surging today after the law enforcement technology company delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates.The company also announced a target of $6 billion in revenue by 2028. Coming after a sharp sell-off in recent weeks over concerns about AI disruption in software, the results showed the business is as strong as ever despite the weak investor sentiment.As of 12:08 p.m. ET, the stock was up 17.3% on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
