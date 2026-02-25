Axon Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A1C16R / ISIN: GRS197003007
|
25.02.2026 19:13:14
Why Axon Enterprise Stock Was Soaring Today
Shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AXON) were surging today after the law enforcement technology company delivered a strong fourth-quarter earnings report, easily beating estimates.The company also announced a target of $6 billion in revenue by 2028. Coming after a sharp sell-off in recent weeks over concerns about AI disruption in software, the results showed the business is as strong as ever despite the weak investor sentiment.As of 12:08 p.m. ET, the stock was up 17.3% on the news.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Axon Enterprise
|
18:01
|Börse New York: Das macht der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet die Mittwochssitzung in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26