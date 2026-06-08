CIENA Aktie
WKN DE: A0LDA7 / ISIN: US1717793095
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09.06.2026 01:11:18
Why Ciena Stock Stumbled Today
Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) had a tough Monday on the stock exchange. The company is going to the investor well to borrow a significant amount of capital, and investors expressed their displeasure by trading out of the stock. This left it with a more than 4% decline that trading session.Ciena announced early that morning that it was floating a $2 billion issue of senior convertible notes in a private offering. The company added that it intends to grant the initial purchasers of those notes -- which, if not converted, will mature on Sept. 15, 2031 -- a 13-day option to collectively buy up to an additional $300 million worth of the securities. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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