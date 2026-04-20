COMPASS Pathways Aktie
WKN DE: A2QCDR / ISIN: US20451W1018
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20.04.2026 18:02:35
Why Compass Pathways Stock Rocketed 40% Today
A White House Executive Order over the weekend has some healthcare company stocks soaring today. One big winner is Compass Pathways (NASDAQ: CMPS). Shares of the biotechnology company rocketed more than 50% this morning and were still higher by 41.2% at noon ET. Compass is a leader in the development of a new approach to mental health treatment, concentrating on achieving results through the creation of a synthetic psilocybin therapy. Psilocybin is a naturally occurring psychedelic compound found in certain types of mushrooms, commonly referred to as "magic mushrooms."Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu COMPASS Pathways PLC (spons. ADRs)
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03.11.25
|Ausblick: COMPASS Pathways zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|COMPASS Pathways PLC (spons. ADRs)
|7,40
|30,97%