Constellation Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097

09.01.2026 17:09:01

Why Constellation Energy Stock Popped Today

Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock, one of the nation's biggest producers of electricity from nuclear power, gained 4% through 10:55 a.m. ET Friday on two positive news items.Last night, investment banker TD Cowen initiated coverage of Constellation stock with a buy rating and a $440 price target. (Constellation stock costs only $335 and change, implying about a 31% price rise over the next 12 months.) Separately, this morning, social media giant Meta (NASDAQ: META) announced "landmark agreements that will extend and expand the operation of three nuclear power plants, boost the development of new advanced nuclear technology, and foster job growth in several American communities." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
