Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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08.04.2026 15:15:52
Why Constellation Energy Stock Slumped in March
Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) stock is treading on soft ground. It fell 15.3% in March and is down another 4% this month as of this writing, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Important recent updates, including a potential delay in a major project and conservative guidance, took the wind out of its sails.Image source: Getty ImagesConstellation Energy is the largest producer of electricity in the U.S. as well as the nation's largest producer of clean energy. It operates the largest nuclear fleet in the U.S., placing it in an unbeatable position to benefit from the massive power demands of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Constellation Energy Corp Registered Shs When Issued
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