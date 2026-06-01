Constellation Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3DCXB / ISIN: US21037T1097
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01.06.2026 20:54:33
Why Constellation Energy Stock Slumped on Monday
Shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ: CEG) slumped today, trading 7% lower as of 2:20 p.m. ET Monday. Some institutional investors are selling shares in the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S., and retail investors aren't happy about that. But that's not how it should be.Image source: Getty Images.Monday morning, Constellation Energy disclosed that certain existing institutional shareholders are selling 11 million shares of the company at a price of $281 per share. That's a discount to the stock's previous day's closing price of $287.75 per share. They expect to complete the transaction tomorrow, on June 2.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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