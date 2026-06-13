CoreWeave Aktie

CoreWeave für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087

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13.06.2026 02:14:45

Why CoreWeave Stock Surged Today

CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock ended this week's trading on a bullish note, climbing 5% in Friday's trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the day's trading, and the Nasdaq Composite closed out the day up 0.3%. CoreWeave's valuation moved higher today in conjunction with bullish dynamics lifting the broader market. The company's share price also got a boost from news that the stock will be added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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