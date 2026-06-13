CoreWeave Aktie
WKN DE: A413X6 / ISIN: US21873S1087
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13.06.2026 02:14:45
Why CoreWeave Stock Surged Today
CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV) stock ended this week's trading on a bullish note, climbing 5% in Friday's trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% in the day's trading, and the Nasdaq Composite closed out the day up 0.3%. CoreWeave's valuation moved higher today in conjunction with bullish dynamics lifting the broader market. The company's share price also got a boost from news that the stock will be added to the Nasdaq-100 index. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu CoreWeave
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07.05.26
|Ausblick: CoreWeave stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
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22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: CoreWeave gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
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16.04.26
|Jane Street-Deal: CoreWeave sichert sich Milliarden für globale KI-Infrastruktur - Aktie im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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09.04.26
|Meta-Aktie vor nächstem Schub? KI-Modell und Milliarden-Partnerschaft mit CoreWeave im Fokus (finanzen.at)
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26.02.26