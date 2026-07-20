IMAX Aktie
WKN: 896801 / ISIN: CA45245E1097
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20.07.2026 23:52:34
Why IMAX Stock Got Mashed on Monday
On Monday, a judge's ruling that affected a peer company of IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) put pressure on the big-screen film exhibitor and technology specialist. Investors were skittish about buying entertainment stocks, and IMAX closed the day nearly 2% down in price.A district court judge in California ordered Paramount Skydance to pause its planned acquisition of fellow major Hollywood studio Warner Bros. Discovery. The case was brought by the attorneys general (AGs) of 12 states; sensibly enough, as it's where the entertainment industry is still centered, California led the effort. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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