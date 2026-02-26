IMAX Aktie
Why IMAX Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
Shares of leading-edge entertainment technology provider IMAX (NYSE: IMAX) are up 16% as of 2 p.m. ET on Thursday after the movie theater enhancer reported fourth-quarter earnings. Revenue and adjusted earnings per share (EPS) rose 35% and 115% in Q4, smashing Wall Street's expectations. For the full year, sales grew 16% and cash from operating activities spiked 79%, as IMAX delivered an array of record-setting figures. IMAX's gross box office rose 40% in 2025 to $1.28 billion, and management is guiding to reach $1.4 billion in 2026, despite the incredible results it will have to lap.IMAX stock has tripled over the last two years, and powerful results like Q4 point toward the company continuing to break out, even though the broader movie theater industry isn't exactly firing on all cylinders. With 76% of moviegoers stating they're more likely to see a movie if it gets released on IMAX, the company's top-tier experience remains a major differentiator -- and cinemas and studios are eager to keep using IMAX's solutions. The company has 1,796 systems deployed across its global IMAX network, but has a backlog of 403 systems and plans to install between 160 and 175 systems in 2026. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
