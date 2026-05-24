Intuit Aktie
WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034
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24.05.2026 12:30:00
Why Intuit Stock Plummeted This Week
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock plummeted this week following the company's latest quarterly report. Its share price fell 18.6% in a stretch that saw the S&P 500 rise roughly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite gain roughly 0.5%. After the market closed on May 20, Intuit published results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended April 30. While sales and earnings for the period beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates, investors saw warning signs in the report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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