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Intuit Aktie

Intuit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 886053 / ISIN: US4612021034

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24.05.2026 12:30:00

Why Intuit Stock Plummeted This Week

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock plummeted this week following the company's latest quarterly report. Its share price fell 18.6% in a stretch that saw the S&P 500 rise roughly 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite gain roughly 0.5%. After the market closed on May 20, Intuit published results for the third quarter of its current fiscal year -- which ended April 30. While sales and earnings for the period beat the average Wall Street analyst estimates, investors saw warning signs in the report. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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