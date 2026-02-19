Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
19.02.2026 12:05:00
Why Nike Partnering with Costco Is Actually a Genius Move
Nike (NYSE: NKE) is in turnaround mode after years of missteps. One self-inflicted wound was the company's decision to flood retail channels with its Classics franchises to boost growth. While Classics sales increased, Nike largely abandoned the concept of using scarcity to build hype, weakening the brand in the process.Under CEO Elliott Hill, Nike is getting back to its premium roots. Promotions are being cut down, scarcity is back in vogue, and the Classics franchises are being right-sized. The company plans to reduce Classics sales by more than $4 billion by the end of fiscal 2026. To rebuild the brand and return to growth, Nike must shrink some of its most popular franchises.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
