Palantir Aktie
WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088
|
01.07.2026 17:40:01
Why Palantir Stock Is Skyrocketing Today
Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is seeing strong bullish momentum in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence leader's share price was up 9% as of 11:35 a.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was flat. Palantir's valuation is moving higher today as investors have continued to rotate back into AI software stocks. The company's recent announcement of a new partnership with Nvidia and news that Michael Burry has reduced his short position on the stock are also factoring into today's gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Palantir
|
18:01
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Aufschläge in New York: S&P 500 beginnt Donnerstagshandel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
|
01.07.26