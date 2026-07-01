Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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01.07.2026 17:40:01

Why Palantir Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock is seeing strong bullish momentum in Wednesday's trading. The artificial intelligence leader's share price was up 9% as of 11:35 a.m. ET. At the same point in the daily session, the S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite was flat. Palantir's valuation is moving higher today as investors have continued to rotate back into AI software stocks. The company's recent announcement of a new partnership with Nvidia and news that Michael Burry has reduced his short position on the stock are also factoring into today's gains. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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