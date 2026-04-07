Pfizer Aktie
WKN: 852009 / ISIN: US7170811035
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07.04.2026 22:11:18
Why Pfizer Stock Tumbled on Tuesday
On the second trading day of the week, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) was a laggard on the stock exchange. An analyst reiterated his bearish view of the stock, and more than a few investors were obviously convinced by the argument. That pushed the shares down by more than 2% that market session.The pundit behind the new Pfizer note was RBC Capital's Trung Huynh. Before market open, he published an update centered on his underperform (sell, in other words) recommendation and $25 per share price target. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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