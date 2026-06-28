Rocket Lab Corporation Registered Shs Aktie
WKN DE: A419CG / ISIN: US7731211089
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28.06.2026 12:50:32
Why Rocket Lab Stock Plummeted This Week
Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) stock got hit with another round of big sell-offs this week, falling 25.3% across the stretch. Over the same period, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 2% and 4.6%, respectively.While there wasn't any negative, business-specific news for Rocket Lab this week, its share price plummeted as investors moved out of space stocks and reacted to trends in the broader market. With this week's pullback, the stock is now down 44% from the lifetime high it hit earlier this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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