ServiceNow Aktie
WKN DE: A1JX4P / ISIN: US81762P1021
21.01.2026 06:38:02
Why Stock-Split Stock ServiceNow Slumped in 2025
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) isn't doing particularly well in the stock market this year. That's hardly a great surprise, given the enterprise software specialist's nearly 28% decline across all of 2025.A stock split didn't spur interest in the specialty tech stock, despite the measure making ServiceNow's price cheaper on a per-share basis, and neither the announcement of a high-profile acquisition nor a pair of platform enhancements helped, either. ServiceNow didn't start off too badly that year. It barreled into 2025 with a crucial update of its foundational, artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced ServiceNow AI Platform. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
