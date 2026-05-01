Willis Towers Watson Aktie

Willis Towers Watson für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AC3K / ISIN: IE00BDB6Q211

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01.05.2026 18:29:32

Why Willis Towers Watson Stock Was Sliding This Week

Corporate consultancy Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WTW) was having an eventful week, not least because a fresh earnings report led to investors selling out of the stock. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares were down by 9% week-to-date as of early Friday afternoon.Willis Towers dropped its first-quarter figures early Thursday morning. Headline revenue came in at $2.41 billion, for a 8% increase year-over-year. However, "organic" revenue -- which, in the company's case, means its total take excluding foreign currency fluctuations, the impact of recent acquisitions and divestments, and certain one-off items -- only crept 3% higher. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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