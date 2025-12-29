Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
|
29.12.2025 13:18:00
Will Intel Shock the World in 2026?
One of the best performers in the technology sector this year was Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), with its stock up roughly 80% in 2025. Extreme pessimism at the start of the year gave way to hope when new CEO Lip-Bu Tan was appointed to the role in March. Then hope turned to enthusiasm when the U.S. government, Softbank, and Nvidia all invested in the company in the third quarter.Skeptics may say Intel is due for a pullback in 2026, but investors should consider that Intel's market capitalization is still far below that of other AI leaders, at just $173 billion today.That still leaves room for further upside if Intel can execute and regain its technology leadership. And while many analysts are skeptical this will happen, Intel may very well change the narrative in a big way next year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
