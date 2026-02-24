Micron Technology Aktie
WKN: 869020 / ISIN: US5951121038
|
24.02.2026 21:35:00
Will Micron Technology Stock Split?
What if I told you there is an artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor stock that has handily outperformed Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Broadcom, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing over the last year?Shares of memory and storage chip specialist Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) have blasted 290% in just the past 12 months -- making it one of the premier technology stocks in the Nasdaq-100 index. Zooming out even further, Micron stock has soared more than 600% throughout the entire AI revolution.With so much momentum behind it, could Micron stock be set up for a split? Let's dig into the mechanics of how stock splits work and assess why Micron could be a good candidate right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
