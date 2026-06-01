CrowdStrike Aktie
WKN DE: A2PK2R / ISIN: US22788C1053
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01.06.2026 12:59:00
Will the AI Revolution Make CrowdStrike a Long-Term Winner?
The AI revolution has lifted many stocks, and it has caused some investors to search for the next stock that has any connection to AI. That's why CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) CEO George Kurtz's recent comments drew a lot of attention.Kurtz told investors that the AI revolution is "creating a massive growth opportunity for CrowdStrike" because enterprise AI needs security across all of its many layers, and his company can provide it. Cybersecurity could be the next hot AI trade, and CrowdStrike has established itself as a leader in the industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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