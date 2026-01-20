Wintrust Financial Aktie
WKN: 908658 / ISIN: US97650W1080
20.01.2026 23:22:22
Wintrust Financial Q4 Profit Rises
(RTTNews) - Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $214.66 million or $3.15 per share, compared to $178.37 million or $2.63 per share last year.
Timothy S. Crane, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased with our strong 2025 results, including the 19% improvement in net income. Throughout the year, we leveraged our unique position in the markets we serve to achieve robust growth in both loans and deposits. Wintrust ended the year with solid momentum evidenced by record net income, record net interest income, a stable net interest margin and strong balance sheet growth."
Net interest income for the quarter was $583.87 million, compared to $525.15 million last year. Non-interest income for the quarter was $130.39 million, compared to $113.45 million.
