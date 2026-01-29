Workday Shares Slide Nearly 10%

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY) fell sharply on Thursday, dropping 9.42 percent, or $17.81, with shares trading at $171.31.

The decline comes possibly due to broader pressure on enterprise software stock executive news in the sector, including Workiva's appointment of a former Workday executives Scott Herren and Mark Peek to its board.

The stock opened at $178.73 after closing at $189.12 in the prior session on the Nasdaq. During the day, shares traded between $169.01 and $179.99. The bid was $162.64, while the ask stood at $178.19.

Trading volume reached about 3.28 million shares, slightly above the average volume of 2.96 million. Workday's 52-week range is $169.01 to $283.68, highlighting the extent of the recent pullback from earlier highs.