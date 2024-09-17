17.09.2024 15:38:21

Workday To Buy Evisort To Boost Its AI Capabilities

(RTTNews) - Workday, Inc. (WDAY), a solutions provider to manage human and other resources, announced on Tuesday that it has signed a deal to acquire Evisort, a AI-native document intelligence platform, to add AI-powered document intelligence solutions across its finance and HR suite.

The transaction is expected to be closed in the third quarter ending October 31.

Terrance Wampler, Group General Manager, Office of the CFO at Workday, said: "Evisort will help us deliver on our vision to help customers unlock the value of their most critical data. With AI-powered document intelligence, they'll be able to surface and act on insights more quickly and efficiently, keeping them ahead of today's rapidly changing business landscape."

With Evisort's AI capabilities, Workday will enable its customers to surface critical insights within this untapped data to make key business decisions and take action faster than ever before.

Evisort's platform leverages AI to surface clear and actionable insights from complex legal and business documents stored in document management systems.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Workday Inc (A)mehr Analysen

29.11.23 Workda a Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Workday Inc (A) 221,45 1,10% Workday Inc (A)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Shanghai Composite tiefer
Die asiatischen Börsen finden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen