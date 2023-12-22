|
Xlife Sciences AG Achieves Significant Milestone in the Development of Radiodiagnostics for Liver Diseases
Xlife Sciences AG is pleased to announce that its project company, x-nuclear diagnostics GmbH, has reached a decisive milestone in the development of the DAZAmed PET tracer. The successful completion of the toxicity studies marks a significant step towards further development for clinical approval and commercialization.
The DAZAmed PET tracer is characterized by its liver-specific accumulation, which makes it possible to visualize the metabolically active part of the liver. This innovation has the potential to significantly improve the diagnosis of liver diseases such as liver cancer and liver fibrosis. Considering that chronic liver diseases such as cirrhosis, fibrosis, and hepatitis affect around 29 million patients in the European Union, this breakthrough represents a significant advancement in medical diagnostics.
In a recent animal study, the safety and good tolerability of DAZAmed were confirmed. Compared to conventional MRI contrast agents, which must be administered in high doses, DAZAmed as a PET tracer requires only the administration of a few micrograms. This reduces the risk of side effects and improves patient comfort.
Another advantage of DAZAmed lies in its high sensitivity and excellent spatial and temporal resolution. These properties enable dynamic imaging, allowing doctors to detect changes in the biodistribution profile in a short time.
Oliver R. Baumann, CEO of Xlife Sciences AG, commented on this milestone: «The development of DAZAmed represents a significant advance in radiodiagnostics. With this innovation, we can revolutionize the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases, thus improving the quality of life for millions of patients. This success underscores our commitment to advancing groundbreaking technologies in the life science sector and accelerating the transition from research to market readiness. »
