Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

27 April 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Jason Upton, a director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of GKU Holdings (UK) Limited (“GKU”).

As announced on 17 March 2026, the Company’s previous majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, transferred its entire shareholding in Zentra to GKU, a new intermediate holding company, with no change in the interest or ultimate beneficial ownership. On 18 March 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a new Relationship Agreement to ensure that it continues to operate independently of GKU.

In line with the Company’s established governance practices, Jason will not participate in discussions or decisions of the Board of Zentra where there are actual, or perceived, conflicts of interest, having regard to his position at GKU.

The Board of Zentra remains satisfied that, with the safeguards set out in the Relationship Agreement and the procedures described above, the Company continues to operate independently of GKU.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.