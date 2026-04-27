One Heritage Group Aktie

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WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

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27.04.2026 08:00:06

Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

27-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27 April 2026

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company”)

Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update

 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Jason Upton, a director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of GKU Holdings (UK) Limited (“GKU”).

As announced on 17 March 2026, the Company’s previous majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, transferred its entire shareholding in Zentra to GKU, a new intermediate holding company, with no change in the interest or ultimate beneficial ownership. On 18 March 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a new Relationship Agreement to ensure that it continues to operate independently of GKU.

In line with the Company’s established governance practices, Jason will not participate in discussions or decisions of the Board of Zentra where there are actual, or perceived, conflicts of interest, having regard to his position at GKU.

The Board of Zentra remains satisfied that, with the safeguards set out in the Relationship Agreement and the procedures described above, the Company continues to operate independently of GKU.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 425068
EQS News ID: 2314978

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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