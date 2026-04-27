One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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27.04.2026 08:00:06
Zentra Group plc: Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
27 April 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)
Board Appointment and Corporate Governance Update
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that Jason Upton, a director of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of GKU Holdings (UK) Limited (“GKU”).
As announced on 17 March 2026, the Company’s previous majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited, transferred its entire shareholding in Zentra to GKU, a new intermediate holding company, with no change in the interest or ultimate beneficial ownership. On 18 March 2026, the Company announced that it had entered into a new Relationship Agreement to ensure that it continues to operate independently of GKU.
In line with the Company’s established governance practices, Jason will not participate in discussions or decisions of the Board of Zentra where there are actual, or perceived, conflicts of interest, having regard to his position at GKU.
The Board of Zentra remains satisfied that, with the safeguards set out in the Relationship Agreement and the procedures described above, the Company continues to operate independently of GKU.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|425068
|EQS News ID:
|2314978
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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