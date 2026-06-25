One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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25.06.2026 08:00:06
Zentra Group plc: One Victoria Update
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
25 June 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or the “Company”)
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester.
As set out in the Company’s interim results announced on 23 March 2026, practical completion at One Victoria was previously expected at the end of Q2 2026. The Company now expects practical completion to occur by the end of Q3 2026.
The revised completion timing reflects delays to the construction programme, including the principal contractor’s progress not being in line with the agreed programme.
Sales activity at One Victoria has continued to progress. Of the 129 apartments within the development, 101 have exchanged contracts and a further 3 are reserved. Accordingly, 25 apartments remain available for sale.
The Company will continue to provide further updates as appropriate.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|433278
|EQS News ID:
|2353310
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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