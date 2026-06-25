25 June 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

One Victoria Update

(“Zentra” or the “Company”)

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, provides the following update in relation to One Victoria, Manchester.

As set out in the Company’s interim results announced on 23 March 2026, practical completion at One Victoria was previously expected at the end of Q2 2026. The Company now expects practical completion to occur by the end of Q3 2026.

The revised completion timing reflects delays to the construction programme, including the principal contractor’s progress not being in line with the agreed programme.

Sales activity at One Victoria has continued to progress. Of the 129 apartments within the development, 101 have exchanged contracts and a further 3 are reserved. Accordingly, 25 apartments remain available for sale.

The Company will continue to provide further updates as appropriate.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.