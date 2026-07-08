One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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08.07.2026 08:00:05
Zentra Group plc: Loan Facility Extension
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
8 July 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company”)
Loan Facility Extension
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, is pleased to announce that it has agreed an extension to its existing secured loan facility in relation to its New Islington development.
The extension revises the maturity date of the facility from 9 July 2026 to 9 January 2027. All other material commercial terms of the facility remain unchanged.
During 2026, Zentra has advanced the tender process for the build contract and has also progressed design development options through pre-application engagement, with the preferred route intended to enhance the quality of the scheme and support delivery of additional residential accommodation within the existing building footprint.
The extension provides the Company with additional flexibility as it continues to progress New Islington through the final stages of design development and procurement, with a view to moving the project into the construction phase in Q1 2027.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|435443
|EQS News ID:
|2361930
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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