One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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17.03.2026 08:00:07
Zentra Group plc: Change in Substantial Shareholder Ownership Structure
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
17 March 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Change in Substantial Shareholder Ownership Structure
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that its majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited (“OHPD”), has transferred their entire shareholding in the Company to a new intermediate subsidiary UK holding company (GKU Holdings (UK) Limited). There is no change in the interest or ultimate beneficial ownership.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|421178
|EQS News ID:
|2292066
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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