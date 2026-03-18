One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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18.03.2026 08:00:10
Zentra Group plc:
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
18 March 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that, further to its announcement of 17 March 2026, it has entered into a relationship agreement with its majority shareholder, GKU Holdings (UK) Limited.
The agreement replaces the previous relationship agreement with One Heritage Property Development Limited following the reorganisation of the shareholding structure, under which there was no change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of the shareholding.
The agreement formalises the relationship between the Company and GKU Holdings (UK) Limited and ensures that the Company continues to operate independently, with all transactions conducted at arm’s length and on normal commercial terms.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|421351
|EQS News ID:
|2293120
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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