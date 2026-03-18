18 March 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

Relationship Agreement

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that, further to its announcement of 17 March 2026, it has entered into a relationship agreement with its majority shareholder, GKU Holdings (UK) Limited.

The agreement replaces the previous relationship agreement with One Heritage Property Development Limited following the reorganisation of the shareholding structure, under which there was no change in the ultimate beneficial ownership of the shareholding.

The agreement formalises the relationship between the Company and GKU Holdings (UK) Limited and ensures that the Company continues to operate independently, with all transactions conducted at arm’s length and on normal commercial terms.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.