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WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

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15.04.2026 08:00:22

Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction

15-Apr-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

15 April 2026

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Director/PDMR Transaction

 

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, advises that David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased on 14 April 2026 a total of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per share (“Ordinary Shares”).

Following the share purchase, David Izett and persons closely associated hold a combined total of 180,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.47% of the Company’s issued share capital.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1  

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated  

 

a)  

 

Name  

 

David Izett 

2  

 

Reason for the notification  

 

a)  

 

Position/status  

 

PDMR, Chairman

b)  

 

Initial notification /Amendment  

 

Initial notification 

3  

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor  

 

a)  

 

Name  

 

Zentra Group Plc

b)  

 

LEI  

 

2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23 

4  

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted  

 

a)  

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  

 

Identification code  

 

Ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company 

 

 

GB00BLF79495 

b)  

 

Nature of the transaction  

 

Purchase of Ordinary Shares 

c)  

 

Price(s) and volume(s)  

 

 

 Price 

Volume 

£0.02

175,000 

 

d)  

 

Aggregated information  

 

- Aggregated volume  

 

- Price  

 

- Total 

 

 

175,000

 

£0.02

 

£3,500

 

e)  

 

Date of the transaction  

 

14 April 2026 

f)  

 

Place of the transaction  

 

London Stock Exchange - Aquis (ARAM Segment) 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 423924
EQS News ID: 2308344

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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