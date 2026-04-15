One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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15.04.2026 08:00:22
Zentra Group plc: Director/PDMR Transaction
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
15 April 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, advises that David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased on 14 April 2026 a total of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per share (“Ordinary Shares”).
Following the share purchase, David Izett and persons closely associated hold a combined total of 180,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.47% of the Company’s issued share capital.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|423924
|EQS News ID:
|2308344
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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