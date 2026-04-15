15 April 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

Director/PDMR Transaction

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, advises that David Izett, Non-Executive Director and Chairman of the Company, purchased on 14 April 2026 a total of 175,000 ordinary shares at a price of 2 pence per share (“Ordinary Shares”).

Following the share purchase, David Izett and persons closely associated hold a combined total of 180,000 Ordinary Shares, equivalent to 0.47% of the Company’s issued share capital.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.