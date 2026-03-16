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One Heritage Group Aktie

One Heritage Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495

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16.03.2026 08:00:14

Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee

Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee

16-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 March 2026

 

ZENTRA GROUP PLC
(“Zentra” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

Development Management Sales Fee

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that a sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford (the “Transaction”) has completed.

Zentra acts as development manager to the project and, following completion of the Transaction, the Company has earned a sales fee of £0.35 million under the terms of its Development Management Agreement.

The fee represents one element of a series of measures being introduced by the Group to strengthen and maintain its liquidity position.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc
Jason Upton
Chief Executive Officer
Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney
Finance Director
Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

 

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
Claire Louise Noyce
Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com
Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc
Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BLF79495
Category Code: UPD
TIDM: ZNT
LEI Code: 2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
Sequence No.: 421060
EQS News ID: 2291504

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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