One Heritage Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2QLVM / ISIN: GB00BLF79495
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16.03.2026 08:00:14
Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee
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Zentra Group plc (ZNT)
16 March 2026
ZENTRA GROUP PLC
Development Management Sales Fee
Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that a sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford (the “Transaction”) has completed.
Zentra acts as development manager to the project and, following completion of the Transaction, the Company has earned a sales fee of £0.35 million under the terms of its Development Management Agreement.
The fee represents one element of a series of measures being introduced by the Group to strengthen and maintain its liquidity position.
Contacts
Zentra Group plc
Nick Courtney
Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Ross Andrews
Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767
Tomas Klaassen
Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk
Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)
About Zentra Group plc
For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BLF79495
|Category Code:
|UPD
|TIDM:
|ZNT
|LEI Code:
|2138008ZZUCCE4UZHY23
|Sequence No.:
|421060
|EQS News ID:
|2291504
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
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