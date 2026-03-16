Zentra Group plc: Development Management Sales Fee

16 March 2026

ZENTRA GROUP PLC

(“Zentra” or “the Company” or “the Group”)

Development Management Sales Fee

Zentra Group PLC (AQSE: ZNT), the Manchester-based residential developer, development manager and property manager focused on the North of England, announces that a sale of the One Heritage Tower site in Salford (the “Transaction”) has completed.

Zentra acts as development manager to the project and, following completion of the Transaction, the Company has earned a sales fee of £0.35 million under the terms of its Development Management Agreement.

The fee represents one element of a series of measures being introduced by the Group to strengthen and maintain its liquidity position.

Contacts

Zentra Group plc

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

Email: jason.upton@zentragroup.co.uk

Nick Courtney

Finance Director

Email: nick.courtney@zentragroup.co.uk

Guild Financial Advisory Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)

Ross Andrews

Email: ross.andrews@guildfin.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)7973 839767

Tomas Klaassen

Email: tomas.klaassen@guildfin.co.uk

Hybridan LLP (AQSE Corporate Broker)

Claire Louise Noyce

Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com

Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341

About Zentra Group plc

Zentra Group is a property development and management company focused on the residential sector, primarily in the North of England. The Company seeks to unlock value and deliver strong returns for its investors. Zentra is listed on the ARAM segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange under the ticker ZNT.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.zentragroup.co.uk.