Zions Bancorporation Q3 Earnings Improve

(RTTNews) - Zions Bancorporation, NA (ZION), a lender and financial service provider, reported a rise in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2026.

Harris H. Simmons, CEO of Zions, said: "Third quarter earnings per share increased 20% to $1.78, up from $1.48 a year ago. The higher earnings were primarily a reflection of improved credit quality, as net loan charge-offs were $3 million, down from $56 million a year ago."

For the three-month period to September 30, the company posted a net income of $262 million, or $1.78 per share, compared with $221 million, or $1.48 per share in the same period last year. Excluding items, profit stood at $264 million as against $223 million a year ago.

Total non-interest income was $197 million, higher than $189 million in the prior year. Net interest income stood at $684 million, up from the prior year's $672 million. Total interest income moved down to $1.046 billion from $1.064 billion a year ago.

Loans held for investment, net of allowance, stood at $61.827 billion, compared with $59.599 billion last year. Total deposits were $77.948 billion, higher than $74.878 billion a year ago.