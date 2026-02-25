Zoom Communications Aktie

25.02.2026 23:23:59

Zoom Communications, Inc. Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $674.1 million, or $2.22 per share. This compares with $367.9 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Zoom Communications, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $437.1 million or $1.44 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $1.25 billion from $1.18 billion last year.

Zoom Communications, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $674.1 Mln. vs. $367.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.22 vs. $1.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.25 Bln vs. $1.18 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.40 To $ 1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.220 B To $ 1.225 B

For the full fiscal year 2027, the company expects revenue to be between $5.065 billion and $5.075 billion, and adjusted earnings per share to be between $5.77 and $5.81.

