Zug voters say yes to Metalli development plan

Today, the people of Zug gave the Metalli development plan their clear stamp of approval, with 57.8 % voting in favour of it. This marks an important milestone for the Metalli living space project after a multi-year planning process that included an urban planning competition and various consultation procedures. Patrik Stillhart, CEO of Zug Estates Holding Ltd, is delighted with the outcome of the vote: ‘The result represents an important step in developing and enhancing the city of Zug. With the Metalli living space project, we are making a valuable contribution towards providing urgently needed living space and significantly improving the quality of the outdoor and recreational facilities in the Metalli shopping mall. We would like to thank the voters of Zug for placing their trust in us.’

The Metalli living space project will create 130 additional residential units, 64 of which will be affordably priced in accordance with the requirements of the cantonal Affordable Accommodation Act. Upgraded and attractively designed green outdoor spaces will provide places for people to come together and interact, while a public, park-like roof terrace will also be created. The new, inviting Metalliplatz square will take into account the changes to urban pedestrian routes and offer an improved connection to Zug railway station. Last but not least, the local infrastructure will be upgraded and modernised in a targeted and sustainable way, adding to the shopping mall’s appeal. Further information is available at www.lebensraum-metalli.ch.

Following the positive outcome of the vote, Zug Estates will immediately begin further planning of the Metalli living space. The next step is to hold an architectural competition for the high-rise building and adjacent outdoor spaces. The canton of Zug is expected to approve the development plan in late 2026 at the earliest.



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