International Consolidated Airlines Hold
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 165 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach den sehr starken Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für das Gesamtjahr 2023 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 07:03 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|
Kursziel:
2,00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Hold
|
Kurs*:
1,93 €
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|
Rating update:
Hold
|
Kurs aktuell:
-
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham
|
KGV*:
-
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|1,93
|1,23%
