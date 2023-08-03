03.08.2023 11:44:10

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 165 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach den sehr starken Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für das Gesamtjahr 2023 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 07:03 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Hold
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG 		Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold 		Kurs*:
1,93 € 		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating update:
Hold 		Kurs aktuell:
- 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name::
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Aktien in diesem Artikel

International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 1,93 1,23% International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

