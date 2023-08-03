FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen von 165 auf 200 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Nach den sehr starken Kennziffern der Airline-Holding habe er seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für das Gesamtjahr 2023 erhöht, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2023 / 07:03 / CET



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.