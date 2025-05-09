International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

3,36EUR -0,01EUR -0,30%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

09.05.2025 12:07:39

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Jaina Mistry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das aktuelle Umfeld der Gruppe wirke ermutigend, doch mit Blick auf das dritte Quartal gebe es aber wegen der Nachfrage auf der Nordatlantik-Route etwas Unsicherheit./rob/tih/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc. 		Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy 		Kurs*:
2,96 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
35,18%
Rating update:
Buy 		Kurs aktuell:
2,97 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,86%
Analyst Name::
Jaina Mistry 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen

