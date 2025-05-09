NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Jaina Mistry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das aktuelle Umfeld der Gruppe wirke ermutigend, doch mit Blick auf das dritte Quartal gebe es aber wegen der Nachfrage auf der Nordatlantik-Route etwas Unsicherheit./rob/tih/la



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET



