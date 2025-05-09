International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|3,36EUR
|-0,01EUR
|-0,30%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe ein starkes erstes Quartal hinter sich, schrieb Jaina Mistry in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das aktuelle Umfeld der Gruppe wirke ermutigend, doch mit Blick auf das dritte Quartal gebe es aber wegen der Nachfrage auf der Nordatlantik-Route etwas Unsicherheit./rob/tih/la
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:38 / ET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Buy
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
Jefferies & Company Inc.
|
Kursziel:
4,00 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Buy
|
Kurs*:
2,96 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
35,18%
|
Rating update:
Buy
|
Kurs aktuell:
2,97 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
34,86%
|
Analyst Name::
Jaina Mistry
|
KGV*:
-
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.mehr Analysen
|12:07
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:07
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|25.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:07
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|12.03.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|29.02.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.01.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|11.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.04.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.03.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|3,36
|-0,30%
Aktuelle Aktienanalysen
|12:50
|Infineon Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:49
|Zurich Insurance Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:47
|LANXESS Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:46
|Fresenius Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:46
|Henkel vz. Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|12:07
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:03
|L'Oréal Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:00
|Air Liquide Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:59
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|11:58
|Bechtle Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:57
|Boeing Buy
|UBS AG
|11:53
|AB InBev Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:42
|Infineon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11:40
|SUSS MicroTec Buy
|Warburg Research
|11:38
|Scout24 Hold
|Warburg Research
|11:25
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:16
|QIAGEN Neutral
|UBS AG
|11:16
|Rheinmetall Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|11:06
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:57
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:57
|KRONES Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:55
|PUMA Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:54
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10:54
|Commerzbank Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:54
|Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
|Warburg Research
|10:54
|Rheinmetall Hold
|Warburg Research
|10:39
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:37
|SAF-HOLLAND Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10:33
|Bechtle Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|10:32
|Roche Buy
|UBS AG
|10:32
|AUTO1 Buy
|UBS AG
|10:31
|Richemont Buy
|UBS AG
|10:31
|ABB Neutral
|UBS AG
|10:31
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|UBS AG
|10:29
|PUMA Sell
|UBS AG
|10:27
|Vonovia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:27
|Elmos Semiconductor Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|10:26
|BASF Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:24
|Infineon Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:23
|AB InBev Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:23
|PUMA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:23
|Siemens Energy Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:20
|Vonovia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:19
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:18
|AUTO1 Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:11
|Aurubis Sell
|UBS AG
|10:07
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:45
|Bayer Neutral
|UBS AG