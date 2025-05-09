International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
|3,36EUR
|-0,01EUR
|-0,30%
WKN DE: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 440 Pence belassen. Der operative Ergebnis vor Sondereffekten liege 49 Prozent über dem von der Airline-Holding zur Verfügung gestellten Konsens-Median, schrieb Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. IAG verzeichne weiterhin eine gute Nachfrage. Die guten Aussichten würden von den Anlegern nicht ausreichend gewürdigt./rob/gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
|
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|
Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets
|
Kursziel:
4,40 £
|
Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|
Kurs*:
2,95 £
|
Abst. Kursziel*:
48,98%
|
Rating update:
Outperform
|
Kurs aktuell:
2,96 £
|
Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,60%
|
Analyst Name::
Ruairi Cullinane
|
KGV*:
-
