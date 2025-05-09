NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 440 Pence belassen. Der operative Ergebnis vor Sondereffekten liege 49 Prozent über dem von der Airline-Holding zur Verfügung gestellten Konsens-Median, schrieb Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. IAG verzeichne weiterhin eine gute Nachfrage. Die guten Aussichten würden von den Anlegern nicht ausreichend gewürdigt./rob/gl/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.