09.05.2025 11:25:47

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die kanadische Bank RBC hat International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Quartalszahlen auf "Outperform" mit einem Kursziel von 440 Pence belassen. Der operative Ergebnis vor Sondereffekten liege 49 Prozent über dem von der Airline-Holding zur Verfügung gestellten Konsens-Median, schrieb Ruairi Cullinane in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Reaktion. IAG verzeichne weiterhin eine gute Nachfrage. Die guten Aussichten würden von den Anlegern nicht ausreichend gewürdigt./rob/gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.05.2025 / 02:41 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Outperform
Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 		Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets 		Kursziel:
4,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform 		Kurs*:
2,95 £ 		Abst. Kursziel*:
48,98%
Rating update:
Outperform 		Kurs aktuell:
2,96 £ 		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
48,60%
Analyst Name::
Ruairi Cullinane 		KGV*:
-
* Zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

