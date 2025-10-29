Orsted Aktie
Ørsted to present results for the first nine months of 2025 on 5 November
|
Ørsted will publish its results for the first nine months of 2025 on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST.
In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET.
The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted results for the first nine months of 2025.
Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investor Relations | Ørsted
