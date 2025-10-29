Ørsted A/S (Orsted)

Ørsted to present results for the first nine months of 2025 on 5 November



Ørsted will publish its results for the first nine months of 2025 on Wednesday, 5 November 2025. The results will be released at approx. 8:00 CEST.

In connection with the presentation of the interim report, an earnings call for investors and analysts will be held on the same day at 14:00 CET.

The earnings call can be followed live at Ørsted results for the first nine months of 2025.

Presentation slides will be available prior to the earnings call at Investor Relations | Ørsted

For further information, please contact:

Ørsted Media Relations

Michael Korsgaard

+45 99 55 94 25

mikon@orsted.com

Investor Relations

Valdemar Hoegh Andersen

+45 99 55 56 71

Ir@orsted.com

About Ørsted

Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 GW under construction. Ørsted’s total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

