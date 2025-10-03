Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
03.10.2025 22:45:05
Notification of manager’s transaction
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
3.10.2025 22:44:49 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction related to pre-emptive rights in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons closely associated with them.
See the transaction of Executive Vice President and Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Trond Westlie in the attached PDF document.
About Ørsted
|
