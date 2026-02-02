Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
|
02.02.2026 20:11:00
1 Big Surprise From Meta Platforms' Earnings
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) recently reported earnings that handily beat expectations on both the top and bottom lines, but the expected capital expenditures for 2026 were the real highlight of the company's report. In this video, you'll hear why two Fool.com analysts were not only surprised at the rate of spending, but at how the market reacted to it.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of Jan 29, 2026. The video was published on Feb.1, 2026.
