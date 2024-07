1 Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Nvidia Will Be Worth $6 Trillion by the End of 2024. Could He Be Right?

Wall Street remains generally bullish about Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The stock has skyrocketed more than 150% year to date and now boasts a market cap of nearly $3.2 trillion. Even after this huge gain, 21 of the 38 analysts surveyed by LSEG this month still recommend Nvidia as a buy or strong buy.But that optimism pales in comparison to what one hedge fund manager expects. EMJ Capital's Eric Jackson predicts Nvidia will be worth $6 trillion by the end of 2024. Could he be right?Jackson thinks Nvidia 's share price will reach $250 by year-end. That's nearly twice the current share price. And it would put Nvidia's market cap at roughly $6.15 trillion, making the chipmaker the biggest company in the world by far. This prediction is either bold or boneheaded, depending on your perspective. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool