Chevron Aktie
WKN: 852552 / ISIN: US1667641005
21.12.2025 19:00:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before Chevron in 2026
Chevron (NYSE: CVX), the major energy company based in Houston, Texas, has performed fairly well this year. The company's stock is up approximately 3% year to date, and its quarterly dividend of $1.71 has made it a steady value company for the past several years. However, if you're an investor looking for a bit more in the way of growth opportunities in the oil field, then ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is a more attractive buy as we enter into the new year.Chevron is a much bigger company with a market capitalization nearly triple that of ConocoPhillips. Chevron can provide a lot of stability and has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
