Costco Wholesale Aktie
WKN: 888351 / ISIN: US22160K1051
|
22.12.2025 22:05:00
1 Stock I'd Buy Before Costco (COST) in 2026
One of the best mutual fund managers in history, Peter Lynch, had a saying: "Invest in what you know." This means that you should apply your natural advantages and observations in the real world to the stock market.Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) is a textbook example of this grassroots approach in practice, even in today's tech-driven market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!