Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
20.12.2025 13:00:00
3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock in 2026 (And 1 to Sell)
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has been one of the top-performing stocks in the whole market in 2025. Its stock has risen over 60%, placing it in the top 30 performers of the S&P 500 in 2025. While the top 30 may not be as impressive as the top 10, investors must realize that Alphabet's size makes this feat all the more impressive.Alphabet experienced several tailwinds in 2025 that brought its stock price to far below average to in line with its peers. This growth was aided by a positive ruling in its monopoly court case and Alphabet emerging as a leader in the generative AI realm. Those catalysts are gone for 2026, and investors need new reasons for why Alphabet's stock could soar next year.I've got three reasons why it will be a successful investment, and one reason it may be time to move on. But is that one reason to sell enough to outweigh the three reasons to buy? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
