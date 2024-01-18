|
18.01.2024 20:57:36
3M Begins Payment To Veterans In $6 Bln Defective Combat Plugs Settlement
(RTTNews) - 3M Company (MMM) has initiated the payment of $253 million to veterans and military service members as part of its $6 billion settlement following a lawsuit alleging defects in the company's combat plugs.
Approximately 30,000 active members and veterans are set to receive the $253 million settlement by the end of January.
"We are pleased with 3M's decision to move up this payment and appreciate its commitment to the resolution of these claims," Bryan Aylstock, an attorney of the plaintiffs commented.
The $6 billion lawsuit, filed on behalf of over 250,000 veterans and civilians, claimed that the combat plugs failed to adequately protect users' hearing, resulting in hearing loss, tinnitus, and other hearing-related injuries. The Dual-Ended Combat Arms Earplugs, designated CAEv.2 and manufactured by 3M's subsidiary Aearo Technologies from 2003 to 2015, were sold to the U.S. military from 1999 to 2015.
Some plaintiffs used the earplugs during industrial work or hunting or firing weapons, while others used them for firearms training and other noise-hazardous activities in the military.
In the complaint, the plaintiffs alleged that while using the earplugs they would come loose, exposing them to loud noises.
Further, the plaintiffs claimed that the company used their own laboratory to test the effectiveness of the device which "substantially skewed the results of the Noise Reduction Rating labelling tests."
The settlement announced last year was one of the largest mass torts in the U.S. history.
The company said that it will make the payment between 2023 and 2029, with $5 billion in cash and $1 billion in the company's common stock. However, 3M maintained that the settlement was not an admission of guilt as the products, if used properly, are completely safe.
